Xi calls for open, fair, just, non-discriminatory environment for science, technology development

Xinhua) 05:05, November 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology.

In a written speech delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Xi said we should jointly improve global governance of science and technology, bolster support for green and digital transition and sustainable development through innovation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)