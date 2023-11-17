Home>>
Xi calls for open, fair, just, non-discriminatory environment for science, technology development
(Xinhua) 05:05, November 17, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology.
In a written speech delivered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Xi said we should jointly improve global governance of science and technology, bolster support for green and digital transition and sustainable development through innovation.
