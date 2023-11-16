25th China Hi-Tech Fair opens in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 16:53, November 16, 2023

Photo shows visitors at the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xing)

The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicked off on Wednesday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, under the theme "Invigorate the Power of Innovation, Upgrade the Quality of Development."

Scheduled to run until Nov. 19, the event features exhibitions covering a total area of 500,000 square meters, and has attracted 4,925 enterprises from 105 countries and regions, reaching an unprecedented scale.

Exhibition areas have been set up at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian district and Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Bao'an district, just like the previous editions.

The Futian venue houses exhibits from such fields as sci-tech innovation, high-tech services, the next-generation information technology, environmental protection, new display technologies, smart city, digital healthcare, and high-end equipment manufacturing, as well as from specialized and sophisticated enterprises that produce novel and unique products.

The Bao’an venue has arranged exhibition zones for clean energy, new materials, aviation and aerospace technologies, emergency response technologies, green and low-carbon development, instruments for scientific experiments, and other fields.

A total of 132 activities to attract investment and talent, including forums and agreement signing ceremonies, are also slated to take place during the 25th CHTF, which is expected to witness the release of over 680 new achievements and a record high value of business transactions.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). BRI participating countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Greece, and Hungary, have paid great attention to this year's CHTF. Many countries have sent delegations led by officials above vice ministerial level, and set up national pavilions to showcase the latest technologies and products, while holding activities such as investment environment briefings and roadshows.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)