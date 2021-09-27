Leading internet hi-tech achievements unveiled in China

Xinhua) 14:55, September 27, 2021

HANGZHOU, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 14 world-leading internet scientific and technological achievements were unveiled Sunday in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The building and applications of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and the HarmonyOS, the operating system for the smartphones of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, were among the released items recommended by a panel composed of nearly 40 internet experts from home and abroad.

The launch event, as part of the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit being held in Wuzhen, has received more than 300 applications from countries and regions including China, the United States, Russia, Britain, Italy, Sweden and New Zealand since May.

The applications cover 5G, quantum computing, high-end chips, high-performance computers, industrial internet, intelligent manufacturing and other internet-related fields.

The launch event was organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Zhejiang provincial government, echoing the theme of the summit "Towards a New Era of Digital Civilization -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace."

