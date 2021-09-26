World Internet Conference brings global wisdom on digital civilization

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit gathers people from around the world to share wisdom on building a digital civilization via online and offline events.

The summit, which kicked off on Sunday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, features 20 sub-forums under the theme of "Towards a New Era of Digital Civilization -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace."

The sub-forums were set to contribute insights on data governance, the rule of law on the internet, social responsibilities of tech companies, global COVID-19 response and international communication among other topics of public interest through discussions on new internet technology trends including 5G, artificial intelligence, open-source ecology, internet of the next generation, data and algorithm.

Around 15 top-level achievements of internet technology are scheduled for release during the conference, said the organizer.

Other highlights include an international internet expo, a global competition on innovation and entrepreneurship, and the release of two reports, namely "World Internet Development Report 2021" and "China Internet Development Report 2021."

The conference is scheduled to close on Sept. 28.

