China tops the world in AI patent application: report

China has surpassed the United States for the first time in terms of the number of artificial intelligence patent applications, ranking first in the world, according to a report released at the World Internet Conference on Nov. 23, 2020.

According to the China Internet Development Report 2020, China continues to strengthen the construction of internet infrastructure, 5G network and data centers, and has made breakthroughs in areas such as 5G technologies and operating systems.

(People’s Daily Online/Zhang Qichuan)

The scale and growth rate of China’s digital economy was among the highest in the world in 2019, with the total value topping 35.8 trillion yuan, accounting for 36.2 percent of its GDP, said Xia Xueping, head of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, at the press conference for the release of the China Internet Development Report 2020 and World Internet Development Report 2020.

In 2019, China's e-commerce transaction volume reached 34.8 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.7 percent. New business models such as live broadcast e-commerce have seen explosive growth.

Xia Xueping, head of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies (Photo/Zhang Qichuan)

According to Xia, China's Internet development has always adhered to the concept of being "people-centered", allowing its people to enjoy visible, affordable, and easy to use services in various sectors, especially in the fields of education, medical care, and culture.

Xia pointed out that during the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for online shopping, education, disease diagnosis, entertainment, and work from home witnessed explosive growth, and the digitization level of the service industry was accelerated. For instance, the number of online education users reached 381 million, nearly double the figure from the end of 2018.

Compiled by the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, the reports have been released for four consecutive years during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang province.