World Internet Conference unveils leading cyberspace sci-tech achievements

WUZHEN, Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen of the world's leading Internet scientific and technological achievements were unveiled Monday at the World Internet Conference -- Internet Development Forum held in the water-town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The achievements, selected by a group of nearly 40 experts from around the world, cover post-pandemic industrial recovery and coordinated development, digital social governance, global public crisis response, cloud life based on artificial intelligence (AI) and other Internet-related fields.

The achievements include several that have helped in the fight against COVID-19, such as "Tech for Good: Communication for Boundless Collaboration," an experience based on the Tencent Meeting application by Tencent Cloud Computing (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Also recognized are: "Big Data Platform for Epidemic Prevention, Control and Work Resumption" by the China Academy of Electronics and Information Technology of CETC; and "AI-based Covid-19 Prevention and Control: Overall Solution of Meituan Autonomous Delivery" by Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd.

Themed "Digital Empowerment for a Better Future: Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the two-day forum will include two main forums, five sub-forums, an expo and other activities, both online and offline.

The main forums will focus on new trends in cyberspace development, including science-based anti-COVID-19 measures, while the sub-forums will discuss international norms in cyberspace, the industrial internet and artificial intelligence.