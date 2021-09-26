Light of Internet Expo of 2021 WIC kicks off in E China's Wuzhen

People's Daily Online) 17:14, September 26, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 25, shows the exterior view of the venue of the Light of Internet Expo during the 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The Light of Internet Expo, part of the 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC), kicked off on Sept. 25 in Wuzhen town, east China's Zhejiang province.

This year's Expo focuses on new technologies and products in the areas of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and cyber security, as well as the latest applications achieved in the digital transformation of economic, social and governmental fields.

