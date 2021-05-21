Tourism, hi-tech industries speed up development in revolutionary heartland

NANCHANG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Known as the "cradle of Chinese revolution," Jinggangshan in east China's Jiangxi Province is stepping up efforts to boost industrial development by making full use of the area's abundant revolutionary resources.

Xiao Fuming, a villager from Bashang Village in the city of Jinggangshan, converted his house into a family hotel in 2012 in response to the growing popularity of "red tourism" - the visiting of historical sites with a revolutionary legacy.

In 2018, Xiao expanded his family hotel by adding another six rooms to meet the rising demand. During the peak tourist season, the average monthly income of Xiao's family exceeds 10,000 yuan (about 1,556 U.S. dollars).

Following the trend, 312 family hotels were opened by villagers in Jinggangshan in the past two years, providing more than 4,000 rooms to visitors from home and abroad. In 2020, the annual per capita net income of the households that have shaken off poverty increased to 12,574 yuan.

In 2013, Jinggangshan had more than 23,500 people stricken by poverty. By 2017, they had cast off poverty and the city was removed from the country's poverty list.

In February this year, China's State Council issued a document setting development goals for old revolutionary base areas in the new era.

According to the document, by 2025, old revolutionary base areas are to reach higher levels of rural vitalization and a new type of urbanization.

By 2035, the areas are to see a modernized economic system basically in place, with residents enjoying higher incomes and equal access to basic public services.

Jinggangshan is answering the call. Besides boosting the development of red tourism, the city is fostering new growth drivers, focusing on the high-tech and manufacturing industries.

A good business environment, sound industrial chain, and favorable industrial development policies have attracted a large number of high-tech enterprises to settle down in the city in recent years.

Jinggangshan Showho Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2020, is a key provider of the LED display screens used on stages. The company's turnover is expected to exceed over 300 million yuan this year.

"We have gained confidence in development due to the sound industrial chains and abundant revolutionary resources in Jinggangshan," said Zhang Feng, general manager of the company.

"We will take full advantage of the revolutionary resources in Jinggangshan," said Liu Hong, Party chief of Jinggangshan, adding that "our development goals are to let all people live a better life and open up a new prospect for the high-quality development of the city."

