Northwest China province to hold agricultural hi-tech fair

XI'AN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The 27th China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair is scheduled to be held between Oct. 22 and 26 in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to the organizer.

The fair, which will take place in the Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone, will attract government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs.

According to the organizing committee, the fair will have online and offline sessions this year to reduce gatherings in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

With the theme of "innovation leads high-quality development," the five-day event will feature 14 major activities, including a round-table conference on the development of modern agriculture in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

In 2019, the fair also exhibited more than 110 new crop varieties, 85 agricultural facilities technologies, and over 50 kinds of agricultural machinery and equipment.

Established in 1994, the fair is one of the largest and most influential events about agricultural science in China.