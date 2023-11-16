Foreign firms seek partnerships in China’s largest high-tech fair

Photo taken on Nov. 15 shows the exhibition hall of the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) held in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), scheduled to run from Nov. 15 to 19, kicked off on Wednesday in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Under the theme of “invigorate the power of innovation, upgrade the quality of development,” the five-day event has been joined by 4,925 companies from over 105 countries and regions, covering an area of 500,000 square meters (50 hectares).

“The CHTF is very important for us, because it brings a big opportunity for Polish companies to present their products and services on the technology sector,” said Monika Kolpaczynska, business development manager of China Representative Office of Polish Investment and Trade Agency, hoping the fair will help Polish businesses find partnerships in China and get a better understanding of the Chinese market.

James Banfield, head of commercial partnerships of Phantom Technology, a UK-based deep tech start-up, said the company sees many potential partnerships with its AI engine in China, since an abundance of technologies has been created on the Chinese market.

Livia Nagy, director of product operations of Now Technologies, a Hungarian smart solution provider dedicated to helping people with disabilities, noted that the company expects to make contact with Chinese hospitals and rehabilitation centers and to expand its network of innovators.

The CHTF is China’s largest and most influential high-tech fair, serving as an important platform for the country’s opening-up drive in the science and technology sector and promoting related exchanges and cooperation among different countries and regions.

