2023-2024 NBA regular season match: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
Damian Lillard (L) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Scottie Barnes (front) of Toronto Raptors dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Scottie Barnes (C) of Toronto Raptors makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Jakob Poeltl (R) of Toronto Raptors makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Pascal Siakam (L) of Toronto Raptors makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Damian Lillard (2nd R) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (L) of Milwaukee Bucks vies with Jakob Poeltl of Toronto Raptors during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Brook Lopez (C) of Milwaukee Bucks blocks a lay-up by Chris Boucher of Toronto Raptors during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
MarJon Beauchamp (R) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (R) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Cameron Payne (2nd L) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Chris Boucher (R) of Toronto Raptors fights for a rebound with Cameron Payne of Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
