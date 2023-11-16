2023-2024 NBA regular season match: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Xinhua) 16:13, November 16, 2023

Damian Lillard (L) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Scottie Barnes (front) of Toronto Raptors dunks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Scottie Barnes (C) of Toronto Raptors makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Jakob Poeltl (R) of Toronto Raptors makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Pascal Siakam (L) of Toronto Raptors makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Damian Lillard (2nd R) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (L) of Milwaukee Bucks vies with Jakob Poeltl of Toronto Raptors during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Brook Lopez (C) of Milwaukee Bucks blocks a lay-up by Chris Boucher of Toronto Raptors during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

MarJon Beauchamp (R) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (R) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Cameron Payne (2nd L) of Milwaukee Bucks makes a lay-up during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Chris Boucher (R) of Toronto Raptors fights for a rebound with Cameron Payne of Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 NBA regular season match between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

