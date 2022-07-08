China's Zhang Zhenlin to play for Suns in NBA Summer League

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese forward Zhang Zhenlin has been confirmed to play for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA 2022 Summer League.

According to the roster released by the Suns on Weibo on Thursday, Zhang will wear the No. 17 jersey. He is likely to meet fellow Chinese Guo Haowen, who is on the Dallas Mavericks' Summer League roster, on July 12 local time.

The 23-year-old power forward made his debut in China's national team during the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. He played for Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) side the Liaoning Flying Leopards over the last two seasons and won the CBA championship last season.

Zhang had played in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with Tulane University before joining Liaoning.

