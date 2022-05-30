Celtics beat Heat in Game 7, advance to NBA Finals

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 26 points as the Boston Celtics edged the Miami heat 100-96 in Game 7 on Sunday to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Tatum, who also had 10 rebounds and six assists, was named the Eastern Conference MVP. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each had 24 points for Boston. Al Horford, who had five points and 14 rebounds, reached his first NBA Finals at age 35.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 35 points, followed by 25 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo. Kyle Lowry contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Celtics opened the game with a 6-0 run on the way to a first quarter 32-17 lead. Jimmy Butler scored 11 of the team's 13 points early in the second quarter to help Miami cut the deficit to 55-49 at the break.

Boston expanded the lead to 90-79 with a 8-0 run before the Heat answered a 11-0 sprint to close the game on 98-96. Smart hit two free throws to help Boston hold off Miami.

The championship series will begin on Thursday in San Francisco.

