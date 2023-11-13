Let fruits of internet development benefit more countries, people

On Nov. 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit via video.

In his speech, he noted that the tide of information revolution is surging, and cyberspace embodies humanity's boundless hope for a brighter future.

Profoundly grasping the development laws of human society in the information age, and analyzing the new situation and requirements facing global internet governance in a science-based manner, Xi emphasized the importance of prioritizing development, enhancing common security, and strengthening mutual learning between civilizations.

He called for the building of a more inclusive and prosperous cyberspace, a more peaceful and secure cyberspace, and a more equal and inclusive cyberspace.

What Xi said has provided important guidance for jointly advancing the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace to a new stage.

The World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit is the largest and highest-level internet conference held in China, and also a highly anticipated global summit in the field of Internet.

In 2015, Xi put forward four principles and a five-point proposal for global internet development and governance, and called for building a community with a shared future in cyberspace at the opening ceremony of the second World Internet Conference. This vision has been widely recognized and responded by the international community.

With the theme of "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," this year's summit featured 20 sub-forums on digital cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, synergetic digital and green transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and other topics.

More than 1,800 representatives from over 120 countries and regions participated in the conference both online and in-person, demonstrating a strong willingness to deepen communication and engage in practical cooperation.

Strengthening global governance of the internet aims to make the cyberspace more inclusive and prosperous. Only by deepening international exchanges and cooperation in the digital field and leveraging the internet and digital technologies to improve people's livelihood and eradicate poverty can the cyberspace enhance the well-being of humanity.

In recent years, China has hosted a series of international exchange events such as the China International Digital Products Expo, the World Robot Conference, and World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Together with the World Internet Conference, these events have provided a collaborative platform for building a community with a shared future in cyberspace and have taken practical actions to promote human development in the digital world.

China, along with its partners, actively promotes the high-quality development of the Digital Silk Road, develops Silk Road e-commerce, and deepens international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, encouraging countries to ride the fast train of the internet and digital economy. This demonstrates China's major-country responsibility in facing up to global challenges in digital development.

To strengthen global governance of the internet, it is crucial to ensure a more peaceful and secure cyberspace. The future of cyberspace should be jointly created by all countries, and the security of cyberspace should be collectively maintained. Only by respecting the sovereignty of each country in cyberspace, adhering to international rules governing cyberspace, and deepening practical cooperation in cybersecurity, can countries work together to address the challenges against cybersecurity.

China has released the International Strategy of Cooperation on Cyberspace and proposed the Global Initiative on Data Security, continuously contributing to the improvement of the global digital governance system.

In October this year, China put forward the Global AI Governance Initiative, presenting a comprehensive approach to AI governance in terms of development, security, and governance. It emphasizes a systematic approach that balances development and security, advocates a people-centered and benevolent AI consensus, and promotes the values of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for human rights. It has made a strong voice in leading global AI governance.

The key to strengthening global governance of the internet lies in making the online space more equal and inclusive. The vitality of the internet comes from connectivity, and its core lies in openness. The cyberspace should be a big stage where diverse voices can be heard, rather than a new battlefield full of digital barriers. Only by enhancing online communication and dialogue, promoting mutual understanding and friendship among peoples of different countries, and fostering inclusive coexistence of different civilizations, can countries better promote the common values of humanity and facilitate cultural exchange in the digital world.

China has been upholding the principles of openness and inclusiveness, promoting online dialogue and communication among different civilizations, and making the internet an important platform for showcasing the diverse cultures of the world. It has built the multilingual platform Travel Silk Road and hosted the Treasure Hunt Relay: Global Museum Director's Choice in recent years.

As the internet becomes a new driving force of development, a new frontier of ensuring security, and a new platform for mutual learning between civilizations, the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace is a natural choice in answering the call of the times and a common aspiration of the international community.

China will deepen cooperation with the rest of the world, jointly advance the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace to a new stage, and let the fruits of internet development benefit more countries and people.

