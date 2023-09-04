Home>>
China's major internet firms post remarkable profit increase
(Xinhua) 11:23, September 04, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's major internet companies saw remarkable profit increases in the year's first seven months, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows.
Major internet companies saw their profits rise 29.1 percent year on year to 79.93 billion yuan (about 11.13 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, the data shows.
The growth rate was 1.5 percentage points higher than that registered in the first half.
Their combined business revenues came in at 766.6 billion yuan, up 2.8 percent year on year.
Major internet companies and related services companies have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In Numbers: China's Internet users total 1.079 billion
- China's Meitu sees 29.8 pct revenue increase in H1
- China's internet users total 1.079 bln with steady internet app growth
- China's major internet firms report notable profit growth in H1
- Internet promotes exchanges, mutual learning among civilizations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.