Home>>
Xi's remarks on internet development
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:35, November 09, 2023
President Xi Jinping has on many occasions called for enhanced development of the internet and harnessing it for the benefit of the people. Here are some of his remarks on the development of the internet.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets with representatives of model units applying "Fengqiao model"
- Xi addresses World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit via video
- Xi meets with Albanese in Beijing, calling PM visit ‘opening future’
- Xi's support for journalists in their pursuit of excellence
- Xi stresses building Beautiful China, improving supervision mechanism for natural monopoly networks
- Xi calls for letting internet better benefit people of all countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.