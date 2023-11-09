Languages

Archive

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Home>>

Xi's remarks on internet development

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:35, November 09, 2023

President Xi Jinping has on many occasions called for enhanced development of the internet and harnessing it for the benefit of the people. Here are some of his remarks on the development of the internet.

 

 

 

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories