Xi meets with representatives of model units applying "Fengqiao model"

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with representatives of model units that have applied the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of Nov. 6. Xi extended his sincere greetings and warm congratulations to them, and encouraged them to carry on their work and further develop the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance in the new era. He called for efforts to make greater contributions to advancing the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, were present at the meeting.

At 10:30 a.m., Xi and others came into the east hall of the Great Hall of the People and they were met with a warm round of applause. Xi and others waved to the representatives, had cordial conversations with them and had a group photo taken together.

Chen Wenqing, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong, Zhang Jun and Ying Yong attended the meeting.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important instructions on applying and further developing the "Fengqiao model" in the new era. Localities have earnestly implemented Xi's important instructions and closely relied on the people to explore new methods of community-level governance to create a safe and stable social environment for advancing Chinese modernization. The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee selected 104 model units nationwide that have applied the "Fengqiao model."

