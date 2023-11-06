Xi urges greater efforts to build peaceful China

Xinhua) 13:53, November 06, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for efforts to make greater contributions to advancing the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in Beijing when he met with representatives of model units that apply the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance.

Xi encouraged them to carry on their work and further develop the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance in the new era.

Cai Qi and Li Xi, both members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting. Cai is also the director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Li is also the secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Created by people in Fengqiao, Zhejiang Province, some 60 years ago, the "Fengqiao model" has been known for relying on the people to resolve disputes at the community level. It has since been promoted across the country.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made a series of important instructions on applying and further developing the "Fengqiao model."

Localities have earnestly implemented Xi's instructions and closely relied on the people to explore new methods of community-level governance to create a safe and stable social environment for advancing Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)