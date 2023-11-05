Xi sends letter to sixth CIIE

Xinhua) 10:38, November 05, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on Sunday.

First held in 2018, the annual expo has leveraged the strengths of China's enormous market, fulfilled its platform function for international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges and open cooperation, and made positive contribution to creating a new development pattern and promoting world economic development, Xi said in the letter.

Noting that the world economic recovery lacks momentum and requires the solidarity and cooperation of all countries, Xi said China will always be an important opportunity for global development.

He pledged that China will firmly advance high-standard opening-up and continue to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

Xi said he hopes the CIIE will better serve as a window for fostering a new development pattern that creates new opportunities for the world through China's further development, and as a platform of high-standard opening-up that allows China's enormous market to be shared by the world.

He also expressed hope that the expo will play a greater role in providing shared international public goods and services that facilitate an open world economy and let the world benefit from win-win cooperation.

