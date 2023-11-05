Xi meets Greek prime minister

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Beijing.

Noting China and Greece are partners in jointly building the Belt and Road and in exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, Xi pointed out that China-Greece relations have enjoyed sound development and sustained growth since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago.

China cherishes its traditional friendship with Greece and stands ready to work with Greece to adhere to strategic guidance, openness and cooperation to promote bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to shine in a new era, Xi said.

Mutually beneficial cooperation and cultural exchanges are two major bonds of China-Greece relations, Xi stressed, adding China is willing to enhance synergy of development strategies with Greece, deepen cooperation in the fields of transportation, shipping, energy, communications and finance, expand cooperation opportunities in green economy, digital economy and scientific and technological innovation, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and push for the long-term, stable and sustainable development of Piraeus port.

Xi said China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Greece, welcomes Greek enterprises to participate in cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, and welcomes more high-quality Greek products to the Chinese market.

China supports people-to-people and cultural exchange mechanisms such as the Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations and the Ancient Civilizations Forum, and is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Greece in fields such as education, culture, scientific research, tourism and youth, promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, strengthen international communication and cooperation, advocate true multilateralism, and contribute wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU, Xi said China-EU relations bear on the well-being of their people and on world peace, stability and prosperity.

"The sound development of China-EU relations cannot be achieved without independence, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi added.

He said China is ready to work with the EU to maintain a correct understanding of each other, focus on consensus, grasp the direction, and comprehensively activate mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

"It is hoped that Greece will continue to play a constructive role in this regard," Xi added.

Noting President Xi's successful state visit to Greece in 2019 left a deep impression on the Greek people, Mitsotakis said since then, Greece-China relations have maintained a strong momentum of development, and the economic cooperation between the two countries has yielded remarkable results.

Greece is willing to continue to promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and further tap potential and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in such fields as shipbuilding, shipping and clean energy, and welcomes more Chinese tourists to visit Greece, Mitsotakis said.

He said Greece is ready to strengthen personnel exchanges with China, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, jointly run well the Center of Greek and Chinese Ancient Civilizations, advocate mutual learning, and promote the establishment of more harmonious and balanced international relations.

Greece firmly adheres to the one-China policy, highly appreciates China's fair position in international and regional affairs, and is willing to cooperate closely with China on multilateral occasions, Mitsotakis said.

Noting Greece is willing to be a bridge for EU-China cooperation, Mitsotakis said the EU and China can work hand in hand in the spirit of equality and mutual respect, and Greece is willing to continue to actively promote the healthy development of EU-China relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2023.

