China holds central financial work conference

November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The central financial work conference was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, at which Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, analyzed the situations facing high-quality development of the financial sector and arranged relevant work for the current and future periods.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the central financial work conference in Beijing, capital of China. The central financial work conference was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday. Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi also attended the conference. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, makes specific arrangements for the financial work while attending the central financial work conference in Beijing, capital of China. The central financial work conference was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

