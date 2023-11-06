Book of Xi's discourses on Chinese modernization published

November 06, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 522 relevant passages under seven subjects, excerpted from over 220 important spoken and written works Xi made between Nov. 15, 2012 and Oct. 18, 2023. Some have been made public for the first time.

Xi's important discourses centering on Chinese modernization contributed to the formation of a theoretical system in this regard, and are of great significance to fully building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization on the new journey in the new era.

