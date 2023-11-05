Xi extends condolences to Nepali president over strong quake

Xinhua) 09:16, November 05, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Nepali president Ram Chandra Poudel over the strong earthquake in Nepal.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the strong earthquake in Nepal's Karnali Province, which caused heavy casualties and property losses.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences for the deceased, offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Xi stressed that he believes that under the leadership of Poudel and the Nepali government, people in the earthquake-stricken areas will be able to overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes as soon as possible, adding that China is willing to provide necessary disaster assistance to Nepal.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also extended condolences to Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

