Xi: Deepening cooperation between China, Germany benefits peoples
(People's Daily App) 16:31, November 06, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that deepening cooperation between China and Germany benefits the peoples, with a solid foundation and broad prospects. Xi made the remarks on Friday while meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz via video link.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.