Monday, November 06, 2023

Xi: Deepening cooperation between China, Germany benefits peoples

(People's Daily App) 16:31, November 06, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that deepening cooperation between China and Germany benefits the peoples, with a solid foundation and broad prospects. Xi made the remarks on Friday while meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz via video link.

