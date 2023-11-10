Tempur looks to achieve greater presence in Chinese market through CIIE

Photo shows visitors at the Tempur exhibition booth at the sixth China International Import Expo held in east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Tempur, a Danish brand specializing in mattresses, pillows, beds, and other types of pressure-relieving bedding products, looks forward to expanding its market in China through the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"The CIIE is a globally influential event. Although we are new to the expo, we have been looking forward to it for a long time," said David Yuen, Managing Director of Tempur China.

"We are very glad to be able to introduce Tempur to more consumers and friends through this national-level and international expo," he noted.

David Yuen, Managing Director of Tempur China. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Tempur entered the Chinese market in 2009. In 2021, it started to establish production lines in China, trying to bring domestically assembled Tempur products to more consumers across the country.

At the sixth CIIE, Tempur showcased its products for the four scenarios of travel, home, office, and bedding, and debuted an intelligent sleep series for the Asian market.

According to Yuen, Tempur Material, the characteristic core material of the company’s products, is based on technology first developed by NASA scientists for space travel. Tempur innovatively improved the special pressure-relieving material and applied it to the development of bedding products.

A visitor tries out a newly released mattress of Tempur at the sixth CIIE. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

"The CIIE values the philosophy of green development, which naturally coincides with Tempur's commitment to green and eco-friendly products. Ninety-nine percent of the materials used in our products are biodegradable," said Yuen. "China is one of Tempur's largest overseas consumer markets. We are very optimistic about our development in China and look forward to expanding our market in China through the CIIE."

