Entrepreneurs converge at 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to explore new opportunities

The 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit is underway from Nov. 8 to 10 in Wuzhen, a town in Jiaxing city, east China's Zhejiang province.

With the theme "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All: Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," this year's summit features 20 subforums. Topics include the Global Development Initiative, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data governance.

Photo taken on Nov. 7 shows a glimpse of the exhibition hall of the Light of Internet Expo, part of the ongoing 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, in Wuzhen, Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People’s Daily Online/Ye Binde)

"It's a great opportunity for the world to showcase their trends and for China to show its level of confidence," said Damien Fenoli, founder of Bevsight, a cloud-based solution provider that helps restaurants with cost management. He added that he hopes to find like-minded individuals at the summit to help realize his vision.

According to Fenoli, artificial intelligence is deeply intertwined with the future of the internet, which is already an integral part of human existence.

"China holds the largest potential market, especially in some emerging science and technology sectors," said Wang Xu, a senior marketing manager at the Chinese branch of FPT Software, a global technology and IT services provider based in Vietnam.

As a new participant in the summit, the company aims to introduce itself to a broader audience through this event and to share experiences and insights with experts from various fields, Wang added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Wuzhen Summit. The 2023 event has attracted more than 1,800 offline and online participants from over 120 countries and regions.

