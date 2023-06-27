Building secure, trusted AI: Insights from WIC Nishan Dialogue

09:28, June 27, 2023 By Ma Qing ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The logo of the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue displayed in front of the venue in Qufu, Shandong province, on June 26, 2023. [Photo by Wang Qian/chinadaily.com.cn]

Tech heavyweights, scholars and government officials gathered at Nishan, Shandong province, to spark insightful discussions on ensuring the security and trustworthiness of artificial intelligence.

The topic is one of the main in store for the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization, which opened on Monday in Qufu, Shandong province, the birthplace of Confucius and the origin of Confucianism.

The event is expected to explore AI's role in advancing human civilization, leveraging history and culture in the digital age and strengthening international collaboration.

Hundreds of senior delegates from over 10 countries and regions attended the dialogue, both online and off to discuss and explore practical approaches to global AI governance.

