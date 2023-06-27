WIC Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization held in birthplace of Confucius

Xinhua) 08:09, June 27, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The World Internet Conference (WIC) Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization kicked off on Monday in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, the birthplace of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius (551 B.C.-479 B.C.).

The dialogue, "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," is the first thematic event the WIC has held as an international organization.

Addressing the event's opening ceremony, Zhuang Rongwen, director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said that blazing an innovation-driven, technology-oriented, sustainable and healthy AI development path has become an important issue of common concern for the international community.

Zhuang urged efforts to seize the opportunities of AI development, explore good strategies for AI governance, jointly promote exchanges and mutual learning among human civilizations in the AI era, and jointly build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Approximately 400 representatives of various sectors across the world joined in the dialogue either online or offline.

