Challenges, benefits of AI examined

09:23, June 27, 2023 By Zhao Ruixue in Qufu, Shandong ( China Daily

Two-day forum gathers global experts to discuss applications of future tech.

With artificial intelligence becoming an integral part of people's lives and transforming the way people live, how to manage AI so it can develop more sustainably has become a common global concern, according to attendees of the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Monday in Qufu, Shandong province, the birthplace of the ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius.

Attendees discussed the opportunities and challenges AI has brought to human civilization.

They explored ways in promoting exchanges, mutual learning and inclusiveness among different civilizations in the AI era, in a bid to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

