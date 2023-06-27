World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue opens in Qufu, E China

Xinhua) 09:39, June 27, 2023

This photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

People attend the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2023. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This aerial photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the exterior view of the venue for the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

This photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., addresses the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2023. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A man experiences an ultrasound diagnosis system based on AI technology at the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2023. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Zhou Hongyi, founder of Chinese internet security firm Qihoo 360, delivers a speech at the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2023. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Li Yanhong, chairman and CEO of Baidu, delivers a speech at the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, June 26, 2023. Themed "The Age of AI: Building a Digital World of Exchanges, Mutual Learning and Inclusiveness," the dialogue invited several hundred high-level representatives from governmental departments, business sectors, and academic and research institutions worldwide to attend the event in person or via video link. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)