CIIE provides good opportunity for visitors to experience global products
(People's Daily Online) 09:59, November 09, 2023
|A visitor wearing brainwave earphones tries a brainwave-based driver monitoring system at the booth of MOBIS in the automobile exhibition area of the sixth China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
The ongoing sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai has been attracting visitors with technologies and products at the event.
Since its inception six years ago, the CIIE, the world's first import-themed national-level exhibition, has become a showcase of China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening-up, and a public good for the whole world. Every year, it provides a good opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in experiencing quality goods from around the world.
