Chengdu opens six bus lines suitable for elderly people

Xinhua) 09:06, November 09, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the interior view of a bus of No. 66 Bus Line in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Chengdu has opened six bus lines suitable for the elderly to improve the convenience and safety of the elderly taking buses.

Buses of the lines are specially customized with designs including low-floor passages, barrier-free devices, wheelchair fixing equipment and soft leather seats.

People board a bus of the No. 66 Bus Line decorated with a poster promoting the awareness of helping the elderly, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Senior citizens take a bus of No. 66 Bus Line in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

