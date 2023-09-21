Opening video unveiled by the First Golden Panda International Cultural Forum

(People's Daily App) 16:08, September 21, 2023

Stories are the universal language of communication conveyed through various mediums like murals, totems, texts, dramas, films, and television. Watch the captivating opening video of the First Golden Panda International Cultural Forum in Chengdu, Southwest China. Experience the profound emotions and deepened understanding that storytelling brings.

