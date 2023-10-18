In pics: Chengdu Science Museum gets illuminated to greet 2023 WorldCon

Xinhua) 08:56, October 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The five-day 2023 WorldCon will be opened in Chengdu on Wednesday.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial combo photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view over the roof of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2023 shows a night view of the Chengdu Science Museum, main venue for the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon), in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)