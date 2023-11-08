Xinjiang inaugurates pilot free trade zone

Ecns.cn) 15:06, November 08, 2023

The Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone, the first in China's northwestern border regions, will serve the construction of the core area of the Belt and Road lnitiative, help the building of a "golden channel" between Asia and Europe and a bridgehead for China's westward opening up.

