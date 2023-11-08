Alataw Pass in Xinjiang handles over 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe

Xinhua) 09:19, November 08, 2023

Grains from Kazakhstan are unloaded automatically at the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Foreign trucks wait for the results of examination at the Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the workshop of an oil and gas pipeline company at the Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the custom clearance center for the cross-border e-commerce of the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows a foreign truck entering the customs of the Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Liu Hongxia)

A foreign driver applies for entering China at the customs of Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows cargo trains waiting for departure at the Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a noodle production workshop of a flour company at the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

Workers prepare to load domestically produced air conditioners onto trucks at the custom clearance center for the cross-border e-commerce of the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows a container warehouse at the Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Workers pack linseed oil products at a bio-tech company at the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

A worker extracts linseed oil sample for examination at a bio-tech company at the Alataw Pass comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Located in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bortala in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass borders Kazakhstan. Since 2011 when the first China-Europe freight train passed through it, the pass has handled more than 30,000 trains to Central Asia or Europe. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

