People visit desert poplar forest in Tarim River Basin of Xinjiang
Tourists visit a scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
It is the best viewing period of the year for the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in the Tarim River Basin of Xinjiang. Approximately 15 million mu (1 million hectares) of desert poplar forest are distributed here, making it the largest desert poplar forest in the world.
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows tourists viewing the scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at a scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Tourists view the scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at a scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
A vendor promotes grilled fish at a scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
