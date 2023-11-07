Home>>
Chinese vice premier to visit U.S.
(Xinhua) 10:32, November 07, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, vice premier of the State Council and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, will visit the United States from Nov. 8 to 12, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
