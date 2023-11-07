China opposes U.S. placing Chinese firms on "Specially Designated Nationals" list
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and resolutely opposed to the decision of the U.S. Department of the Treasury to list some Chinese entities as "Specially Designated Nationals" under so-called Russia-related excuses, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.
The move by the U.S. is a typical practice of unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction," which undermines the order and rules of international trade as well as the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.
The U.S. side should immediately cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, the spokesperson said, adding China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.
