China firmly opposes US sanctions on Chinese entities

08:26, November 07, 2023 By Wang Keju ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China firmly opposes the United States Department of Treasury's sanctions imposed on certain Chinese entities with so-called Russia-related excuses, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

China took notice that the US Department of Treasury placed some Chinese entities on its "specially designated nationals list" for alleged involvement with Russia, which China expressed strong dissatisfaction over and resolute objection to, the spokesperson said.

Noting the US approach as typical unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, the spokesperson said such acts undermine the order and rules of international trade, and affect the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chain.

The US should immediately stop its unreasonable suppression towards Chinese enterprises. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson added.

