China, U.S. to hold talk on climate change

Xinhua) 13:10, November 03, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, will hold a talk with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in California from Nov. 4 to 7, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced Friday.

The two sides will exchange in-depth views on actions and cooperation against climate change, as well as support for the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai, said the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)