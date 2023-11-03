Home>>
China, U.S. to hold talk on climate change
(Xinhua) 13:10, November 03, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, will hold a talk with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in California from Nov. 4 to 7, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced Friday.
The two sides will exchange in-depth views on actions and cooperation against climate change, as well as support for the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai, said the ministry.
