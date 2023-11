Flying Tigers veterans, descendants visit Liuzhou, S China

Xinhua) 16:27, November 06, 2023

Delegation members visit a local park in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. A delegation including Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and their descendants, visited Liuzhou on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Delegation members visit a middle school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. A delegation including Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and their descendants, visited Liuzhou on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer (L) signs signature while visiting a middle school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 5, 2023. A delegation including Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and their descendants, visited Liuzhou on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

