Flying Tigers veterans, descendants visit China's Liuzhou
Nell Chennault Calloway (L), granddaughter of U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault, who led the wartime Flying Tigers pilots to fight Japanese invaders in China during WWII, and Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer visit a history museum of the resistance war against Japanese aggression in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Delegation members visit a war museum in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Delegation members visit the site of old Liuzhou airport and city defense works in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer signs when visiting a history museum of the resistance war against Japanese aggression in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flying Tigers veteran moved to tears during visit to Kunming Foreign Language School
- Former "Flying Tigers" pilots visit China's Chongqing
- Flying Tigers legacy propels China-U.S. cooperation
- Descendants of American 'Flying Tigers' honor legacy at China exhibition
- Flying Tigers veteran visits Great Wall in Beijing
- Flying Tigers veterans visit Beijing, continuing friendship between China and US
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.