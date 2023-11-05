Flying Tigers veterans, descendants visit China's Liuzhou

Xinhua) 09:08, November 05, 2023

Nell Chennault Calloway (L), granddaughter of U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault, who led the wartime Flying Tigers pilots to fight Japanese invaders in China during WWII, and Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer visit a history museum of the resistance war against Japanese aggression in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Delegation members visit a war museum in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Delegation members visit the site of old Liuzhou airport and city defense works in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer signs when visiting a history museum of the resistance war against Japanese aggression in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2023. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans and descendants arrived in Liuzhou on Saturday for a two-day visit. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

