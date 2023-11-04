Flying Tigers veteran moved to tears during visit to Kunming Foreign Language School

"I cried," Harry Moyer, 103, veteran pilot of the U.S. 14th Air Force, known as the "Flying Tigers" said emotionally.

He added that everybody in his family cried while watching the performance and listening to the song during the visit to Kunming Foreign Language school, a "Sino-US Hump Airlift Memorial School".

On Nov.3, 2023, a delegation from the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, along with U.S. Flying Tigers veterans and their families, visited Kunming Foreign Language school in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

During their visit, a musical "Green Path and Rainbow: the Story of the Flying Tigers and the Hump" was performed by Kunming Flying Tiger Opera Troupe to honor the American and Chinese "Flying Tigers" airmen who lost their lives fighting the Japanese invaders.

At the end of the visit, the Kunming Flying Tiger Opera Troupe and students from the Kunming Foreign Language School sang "Auld Lang Syne" together in both English and Chinese.

The song reminded Moyer of the friendship he had forged with the Chinese people during World War II. He couldn't help himself and cried when he sang along with them.

Moyer said that what impressed him the most was the school, which expressed the idea of Sino-American friendship and the stories of the Flying Tigers so well and so beautifully.

Harry Moyer, 103, veteran of the U.S. 14th Air Force, is moved to tears while singing "Auld Lang Syne" with the Kunming Flying Tiger Opera Troupe and students from Kunming Foreign Language school in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 3, 2023. (People's Daily Online/ Zhao Tong)

Harry Moyer, 103, veteran of the U.S. 14th Air Force, is moved to tears while singing "Auld Lang Syne" with the Kunming Flying Tiger Opera Troupe and students from Kunming Foreign Language school in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 3, 2023. (People's Daily Online/ Zhao Tong)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)