Descendants of American 'Flying Tigers' honor legacy at China exhibition

On the afternoon of Nov. 2, Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, joined by Flying Tigers veterans Harry Moyer and Melvin McMullen, as well as family members of the Flying Tigers, arrived in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. They visited the Kunming Museum to view the Flying Tigers exhibition.

