Flying Tigers veterans visit Beijing, continuing friendship between China and US

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the U.S. 14th Air Force's participation in China's war of resistance against Japanese aggression.

On Sept. 12, Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans Harry Moyer and Mel McMullen. In the letter, he expressed his hope that the spirit of the Flying Tigers will be carried on from generation to generation among the Chinese and American peoples.

With a desire to remember history and carry on the spirit of the Flying Tigers, veterans, their families, and a delegation from the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation recently visited China.

On Oct. 30, they attended an event marking the 80th anniversary of the U.S. 14th Air Force's participation in the war. The event was held at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing's Fengtai district.

Mel McMullen, a United States Flying Tigers veteran, visits the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing's Fengtai district on Oct, 30, 2023. McMullen fought in World War II alongside the Chinese people against Japanese aggression. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, known as the Flying Tigers, was established by Claire Lee Chennault. After the outbreak of the Pacific War, the Flying Tigers were officially integrated into the U.S. Army and later expanded to become the 14th Air Force of the U.S.

During the war, the U.S. Flying Tigers fought side by side with the Chinese people and took on the risky task of monitoring the Hump air route, which transported large amounts of supplies over the Himalayan Mountains. They made valuable contributions to the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

"We have been partners in war, now let us always be partners in peace," said Mel McMullen, 98, a member of General Chennault's Flying Tiger 14th Air Force.

He also shared a story he had heard many times. During the war, airmen knew that their best chance, probably their only chance of survival, was to get far enough away from the target so that if they had to bail out, they might be rescued by a brave farmer or villager, who knew they would be severely punished by the enemy if found aiding the Americans.

"There are hundreds of airmen who owe their lives to them. We have not forgotten their heroic efforts!" McMullen said emotionally.

According to statistics, more than 200 "Flying Tigers" airmen were rescued by the Chinese people, and thousands of Chinese people lost their lives during the rescue missions.

Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, delivers a speech during the event at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing's Fengtai district on Oct, 30, 2023. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

During the event, Greene, along with Flying Tigers veterans Harry Moyer and Mel McMullen, presented flower baskets and bowed to pay their respects to those who laid down their lives in fighting Japanese aggression more than eight decades ago.

Greene also shared his remarks. He recalled President Xi's letter and quoted some of Xi's words: "I hope that the spirit of the Flying Tigers will be carried forth from generation to generation among the Chinese and the American people."

"In that letter to us, President Xi proved to the American people, he proved to the Flying Tigers, and he proved to people around the world that China does not forget its old friends. This event today is here because of that," Greene added.

After the event, the Flying Tigers and the delegation members toured the museum and closely examined the museum's displays related to the war, such as helmets, newspapers, and ammunition samples.

Moyer, McMullen, and other Flying Tigers veterans and descendants, alongside nearly 80 people from all walks of life in China and the U.S., attended the event.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)