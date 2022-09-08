Chinese consul general in San Francisco attends launch ceremony for Flying Tigers Youth Leadership Programs

Zhang Jianmin, consul general of the People's Republic of China in San Francisco, attended a ceremony to honor the Flying Tigers as heroes and to launch the "Flying Tigers Youth Leadership Programs" hosted by the Sino-America Aviation Heritage Foundation at Schofield Middle School in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 1, 2022.

Zhang said in his speech that the Flying Tigers testify to the power of friendship and cooperation between the Chinese and American people.

Citing the motto of Schofield Middle School, Zhang said, "Today's choices will make us tomorrow." At present, China-US relations are at a critical juncture. Therefore, the two sides should uphold the spirit of the Flying Tigers, develop bilateral relations with an aim to mutual respect and work toward peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Zhang emphasized that the spirit of the Flying Tigers makes clear our shared responsibility for a better future for the people of the two countries and the world community. Today's world is faced with many global challenges, such as climate change, COVID-19, economic recovery, and geopolitical tensions. Peace and security are not to be taken for granted, and the question of how to create a peaceful and prosperous world for future generations remains a common task for both nations.

During the event, Zhang and other speakers jointly announced the launch of the "Flying Tigers Youth Leadership Programs." He also presented a letter of commendation to Schofield Middle School and watched a video honoring the Flying Tigers alongside the school’s faculty and students.

The event was attended by Jeff Greene, chairman of the SAAHF, Linda Cavazos, trustee of the Clark County School District in Nevada, and Terri Knepp, principal of Schofield Middle School. Altogether, around 1,000 students and their teachers attended the event in person.

