Dialogue and cooperation in the interests of Australia, China: Australian PM

Xinhua) 15:42, November 05, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- It is in the interests of Australia and China to have a relationship through dialogue and cooperation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said here on Sunday.

Albanese made the remarks during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

This is his seventh visit to China, and his first as prime minister of Australia, said Albanese.

This year Australia and China mark three important anniversaries: the establishment of Australia's first embassy in China, the signing of the first trade agreement between the two countries, and the first visit by then Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, which all happened 50 years ago, he said.

The prime minister added that China-Australia relations are mature with a complementary nature.

For instance, traded goods and services have nearly doubled since the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement came into force in 2015, making more and more high-quality Australian products available to consumers in China and providing key inputs to Chinese businesses, he said.

