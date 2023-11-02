Container throughput at China's Ningbo Zhoushan port tops 30 mln TEUs in Jan-Oct

Xinhua) 09:24, November 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, one of China's busiest ports, saw its container throughput exceed 30 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) between January and October this year, the port said on Wednesday.

The port has optimized its shipping route layout, catering to foreign trade enterprises and market demand. It currently operates more than 300 container routes, with the number of the routes to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partners and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries increasing to 129.

Its sea-rail intermodal container transport service also saw steady growth in the first 10 months, up 12.1 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)