Ningbo Zhoushan Port's cargo throughput ranks first globally for 14th consecutive year
(Xinhua) 08:26, February 02, 2023
This photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows a container terminal of Ningbo Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.25 billion tonnes in 2022, ranking first globally for a 14th consecutive year, according to the port. The port's container throughput hit 33.35 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last year, ranking third globally.
